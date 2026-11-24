CARVER, Mass. — An Uber Eats driver is being celebrated for going the extra mile after a delivery in Carver led to help for a woman who had fallen inside her home.

Early Sunday night, Uber Eats driver Brandon McSorley picked up an order for ginger ale and Tylenol from Walgreens and headed to Adams Circle, a 55-plus community in Carver.

McSorley said the customer’s home was dark when he arrived, but after he knocked, a light in the back turned on. No one came to the door, he said.

“And a light in the back flicked on so obviously someone was there but no one actually came to the door,” McSorley said.

Because the order included medicine, McSorley went back to his car and tried calling and texting the customer to verify the drop-off. He still wasn’t getting any response from the customer.

“At that point I was like, ‘Im going to go up to the door one more time,’” McSorley said.

As he was about to turn back from the door, he heard a faint voice from inside the home.

“I could hear her saying, ‘Help! I’ve fallen!” McSorley said. “It was very faint and fragile and almost non-noticeable.”

Through a side window, McSorley saw a woman in her 60s on the floor of the front hallway, pleading for help. The two made eye contact, and McSorley immediately called 911.

Carver’s EMS and police chiefs said the woman was quickly cared for and brought to the hospital over the weekend. She is expected to be OK.

“He definitely did what we expect people int he community to do,” Carver EMS Chief Michael Ryan said.

Carver Police Chief Matthew Rayner said McSorley’s decision to take an extra step made the difference.

“All because he took that extra step something didnt’ feel right to him,” Rayner said. “That just shows the power of community. It’s just a person who put himself in a position to help somebody else and he did a great job.”

McSorley, a full-time pest control technician on the Cape who also drives for Uber Eats, said he would not call himself a hero.

“Everyone is always just moving so fast trying to get from point A to point A. So, slow down a little bit, do what you have to do, but also keep an eye on your surroundings,” McSorley said.

Police and EMS said falls involving elderly people are common and said the incident is a reminder to consider emergency services such as Life Alert for you or your loved ones.

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