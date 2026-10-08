Homicide investigation at Reading home shuts down neighborhood

READING, Mass. — There’s a large homicide investigation underway at a home in Reading on Thursday morning, a source told Boston 25 News’ Bob Ward.

Boston 25 News spotted police and animal control officers gathered at a home on Center Street, near multiple businesses along busy Route 28.

Video from the scene showed a home with Halloween decor on the lawn roped off with yellow crime tape, along with at least four Reading Police Department cruisers and a Woburn Animal Control vehicle.

An Office of the State Medical Examiner’s vehicle was also at the home.

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Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m.

Boston 25 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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