BOSTON — Massachusetts transportation and public safety officials are urging travelers to plan ahead as the state prepares for one of the year’s busiest travel periods, with heavy traffic expected on major highways and more than 1 million passengers projected to pass through Boston Logan International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As you might expect, aside from full bellies this Thanksgiving, we’re also anticipating very full roads, full trains, buses, airplanes, this holiday week,” MassDOT Interim Secretary of Transportation and CEO Phillip Eng said.

Interim State Highway Administrator Meghan Haggerty warned traffic volumes are expected to be higher than last Thanksgiving, with the worst congestion anticipated Tuesday, Wednesday, and over the weekend as travelers return home.

“Volumes typically increase year over year. It’s just as simple as that. Due to statistics that our teams have been analyzing over the past several years. It typically grows,” Haggerty said.

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the week, with heavy traffic beginning early in the morning and lasting into the evening.

Plan ahead for busy #Thanksgiving travel. 🦃



Expect delays on the roadways during peak travel times. Use https://t.co/FcGGUSlF79 or the mobile app for real time travel information from #MassDOT.



ℹ https://t.co/8K9umlxp0q pic.twitter.com/AoaJsuPVsL — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 23, 2026

On Wednesday, the heaviest congestion is expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day should bring lighter traffic overall, although officials still expect increased travel around midday.

The return trip could also be difficult. MassDOT expects Saturday and Sunday to be particularly busy between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers should prepare for delays on major routes, including the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstates 93, 95 and 495, and Routes 1, 2 and 3.

“If your schedule allows, travel outside these peak periods,” Hagerty said.

MassDOT said it will limit construction activities statewide over the holiday period to help keep lanes open. The agency also plans to extend its Highway Assistance Program operations beginning Wednesday at noon and adjust HOV lane operations on the Southeast Expressway to accommodate holiday traffic.

Officials are encouraging drivers to check Mass 511 before leaving for the latest traffic, road, and weather conditions.

More than 1 million passengers expected at Logan

Travelers heading to the airport should also prepare for crowds.

Massport officials said more than 1 million passengers are expected to fly through Logan over the Thanksgiving holiday. The two days leading up to Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday are expected to be the airport’s busiest periods.

Officials urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to Logan, particularly because weather in Boston or elsewhere in the country could affect flights.

Travelers were also encouraged to consider alternatives to driving, including Logan Express and MBTA Silver Line and Blue Line service.

The SL1 will operate every four to six minutes over the holiday weekend, officials said.

MBTA offering $10 holiday Commuter Rail pass

The MBTA is offering a $10 holiday Commuter Rail pass that provides unlimited travel across the network for four days, from Thanksgiving through Sunday.

Service will also change for the holiday.

On Thanksgiving Day, subway, bus, and The RIDE service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Commuter Rail lines will run on a weekend schedule, while ferry service will not operate.

The day after Thanksgiving, subway, bus, ferry, Commuter Rail and The RIDE will return to regular weekday schedules.

Mass. State Police plan increased highway presence

Massachusetts State Police said troopers will have a “strong and visible presence” on highways throughout the holiday travel period, focusing on dangerous driving, impaired motorists and helping stranded drivers.

Police reminded motorists to obey speed limits, buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive impaired. Troopers will also enforce the state’s hands-free driving law.

Officials said travelers should leave extra space between vehicles and be prepared for drivers unfamiliar with Massachusetts roads, particularly near construction zones and major interchange projects.

“We know holiday traffic can be frustrating, but getting to your destination safely and getting to your loved ones safely is far more important than getting there a few minutes earlier,” Hagerty said.

For travelers heading out over Thanksgiving, officials’ message was simple: plan ahead, allow extra time, and expect delays.

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