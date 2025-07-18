DA revises death toll in fire that ripped through Fall River assisted-living home

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities on Friday revised the death toll in a fire that tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River on Sunday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that it incorrectly reported the death of a 10th person in the blaze at Gabriel House “due to a miscommunication with a medical agency.”

On Thursday, the DA’s office announced that 66-year-old Brenda Cropper had passed away late Wednesday night, days after fire and smoke filled the facility on Oliver Street.

But according to the DA’s latest update, Cropper remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“Please be advised that due to a miscommunication with a medical agency, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office reported the passing of Brenda Cropper as a result of the Gabriel Assisted Living Center Fire,” a statement shared with Boston 25 News read. “Ms. Cropper remains in critical condition at this time. The BCDAO has been in contact with Ms. Cropper’s family regarding this matter. We will provide updates when they become available.”

At least 30 people were hurt, and nine people were initially reported dead, all over the age of 60, as thick smoke and flames trapped residents inside.

Quinn previously identified the other victims who perished in the fire as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

0 of 21 Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire Fall River deadly assisted living facility fire

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire at an assisted living facility that killed 9 and injured 30 others.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group