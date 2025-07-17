Body cam video shows harrowing moments police rush into fire at Fall River assisted living facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Body camera footage released by the Fall River Police Department on Thursday captures the harrowing moments officers braved flames and smoke inside Gabriel House when the assisted living facility caught fire Sunday night.

*Strong language is used in the video; viewer discretion is advised*

11 officers and 2 sergeants repeatedly entered the Gabriel House armed only with flashlights and “exceptional courage”, the Fall River Police Department said.

The video, spliced together in multiple clips, shows the officers and sergeants working to save residents for over 40 minutes as smoke built up inside the building.

Officers can be seen going room-to-room, sometimes kicking down the door to ensure all residents had made it out safely.

One officer can be seen crawling on hands and knees to duck beneath thick black smoke building up in a hallway. Another officer can be seen and heard dry-heaving after exiting onto an exterior porch before immediately turning about face and reentering the smoke-filled three-story building.

A pair of officers can be heard discussing getting a firefighter and ladder over to their side of the building before declaring “F**k it” and vaulting into the building and searching for one of the male residents inside.

Several residents who were unable to walk out under their own power were carried out on the shoulders of or between two officers or firefighters. One resident was told he would be taken out on a sled like “the old days at Canobie Park.”

10 of the 68 men and women living inside the facility lost their lives due to the deadly blaze but Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said Wednesday that the fire was “destined” to kill as many as 50-plus people if not for the heroic actions of those who braved the horrific conditions to rescue those inside.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that fire was destined to kill 50-plus people, and that the firefighters from Fall River, in conjunction with the police department and the EMS division, saved all of those lives. Unfortunately, nine were not able to be saved, but that number should have been four to five times higher,” Bacon explained.

0 of 14 Deadly fire Nine residents of an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, died and another 30 were sent to are hospitals after a fire broke out at Gabriel House. (Boston25News) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Investigators, front, remove boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey approaches a news conference to face reporters Monday, July 14, 2025, near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire A law enforcement official removes boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, left, faces reporters near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, Monday, July 14, 2025, following a fire at the facility that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Dennis Etzkorn, owner of Gabriel House, right, visits the site in the aftermath of a fire alongside Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, left, Monday, July 14 in Fall River, Mass, (Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows authorities working on the scene of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows damage from a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows a firefighter working on the aftermath of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Falls River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, right, speaks with another official after a fire the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fire in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP)

Bacon added, “When all these stories come out, they’ll write books about them, they’ll make movies about them,” Bacon said. “As you can see, the emotions are real, they’re raw.”

Years before the fire, Gabriel House was cited for failing to immediately report more than two dozen health and safety incidents, according to regulators’ most recent review of the facility.

The facility had been caring for dozens of aging residents reliant on wheelchairs and oxygen tanks when the fire erupted.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III has identified other victims killed in the fire as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

On Thursday, Chief Bacon said five residents remain in the hospital, including one person in critical condition.

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

City leaders say now they’ll have six fire trucks fully staffed with four firefighters per truck. Previously, only two fire trucks were fully staffed.

They will start by using overtime shifts and eventually, over the next two years, the plan is to hire 15 to 20 more firefighters because of the tragedy at the Gabriel House Sunday night.

As of Wednesday night, Chief Jeffrey Bacon says they will be putting out overtime shifts for the three apparatus.

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire at an assisted living facility that killed 9 and injured 30 others.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

