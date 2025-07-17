‘You don’t come back from that’: Fall River paramedics speak for 1st time after Gabriel House fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — For the first time, two Fall River paramedics are speaking out about Sunday night’s tragic fire at the Gabriel House facility on Oliver Street.

Sean Scanlon and Travis Pike are two of the many paramedics who quickly responded that night. More than 30 people were hospitalized, and nearly 68 were displaced. A growing memorial now sits at the entrance of the facility. A display of grief that has impacted the nation.

Sean Scanlon was the first paramedic to arrive on the scene. “I helped pull five bodies out. Four, I, um... four of which were deceased and one who was undeniably burned,” Scanlon told Boston 25 News.

66-year-old Brenda Cropper is now the 10th victim to lose their life in the fire. Cropper was hospitalized in critical condition at St. Anne’s Hospital since Sunday night’s fire, but unfortunately passed away on Wednesday.

Scanlon says Cropper was one of the many he helped that night. “Her anguish and cry for help, of what little breath she could take, she was pretty much unresponsive. She was so badly burnt she was almost unrecognizable. Pouring saline on her body to help cool her off was just. It was awful.”

Pike has been on the force for nearly four years. Pike says Sunday night’s operation is a day he will reflect on for the rest of his life. “I returned to the scene Tuesday, you know, just to face it, almost rip the Band-Aid and get it over with. I needed to see that it was over and kind of remind myself that it was done,” said Pike.

One person remains in critical condition at St. Anne’s Hospital.,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

