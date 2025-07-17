10th victim dies from injuries in Fall River assisted living facility fire
ByBryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tenth person has died following Sunday night’s devastating fire at a Fall River assisted living facility, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.
66-year-old Brenda Cropper passed away late Wednesday night, days after fire and smoke filled the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III had previously identified other victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.
The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.
Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.
The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.
Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.
City leaders say now they’ll have six fire trucks fully staffed with four firefighters per truck. Previously, only two fire trucks were fully staffed.
They will start by using overtime shifts and eventually, over the next two years, the plan is to hire 15 to 20 more firefighters because of the tragedy at the Gabriel House Sunday night.
As of Wednesday night, Chief Jeffrey Bacon says they will be putting out overtime shifts for the three apparatus.