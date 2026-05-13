Cambridge chaos renews questions over lighter sentence for man convicted of firing at Boston police

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The brazen daylight shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday afternoon continues to bring up more questions about the suspect, a man who had been previously convicted of firing at police.

25 Investigates has been reporting on the extensive criminal history of Tyler Brown — including a 2020 incident in Boston where Brown was convicted of firing several rounds at police.

Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan is looking into why his prison sentence was less than what was recommended and is proposing stricter penalties.

Tyler Brown

A judge sentenced Tyler Brown to five to six years in prison for shooting at a police officer — but at the time, Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins recommended 10 to 12 years.

Investigators say Brown fired 50 to 60 rounds Monday afternoon on Memorial Drive, striking two people and causing panic and fear among many others stuck in traffic with nowhere to go.

Authorities said a state police trooper arriving at the scene, along with a civilian described as a former Marine licensed to carry a firearm, moved toward Brown while shots were being fired. Officials said Brown was struck multiple times in the lower extremities and treated at the scene.

Ryan has been advocating for stronger penalties for people who fire guns indiscriminately, regardless of whether anyone is hit. She says while Massachusetts gun laws are strict, this would close a loophole that requires proof the shooter intended to hurt someone by intentionally aiming at them.

“We obviously have statutes to punish if someone hits somebody, but just that random firing in a situation where, because of the nature of the place or the crowds, they’re creating a grave danger — we don’t effectively address that," Ryan said,

Ryan said if this proposed law passes, it could expand the charges against Brown.

She added it’s truly remarkable nobody was killed in Monday afternoon’s incident.

Monday’s shooting remains ongoing.

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