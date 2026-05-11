25 Investigates has learned new information about the driver involved in the deadly wrong-way crash that claimed the life of state trooper Kevin Trainor.

Amid documents from his driving record obtained from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, 25 Investigates found one citation indicating Hernan Marrero was cited for ‘wrong way operation’ once before.

25 Investigates received four citations, two of which were for speeding.

25 Investigates: Driver involved in fatal crash with trooper had previous wrong-way driving citation

But on one ticket, on which is hard to make out all of the details due to the handwriting, it is clear that Marrero was accused of going the wrong way, driving north in the southbound side, somewhere around Mystic Ave in Somerville.

25 Investigates: Driver involved in fatal crash with trooper had previous wrong-way driving citation

Marrero was only fined $20 at the time and it was listed as a civil infraction, not a criminal one.

In November 2022, Marrero received a speeding ticket. The officer wrote he was traveling 41 miles per hour but did not note what the speed limit was, nor the location of the incident. Marrero was issued a warning.

25 Investigates: Driver involved in fatal crash with trooper had previous wrong-way driving citation

In January of 2023, Marrero was assessed another speeding ticket. It says he was going 44 miles per hour, but again, it doesn’t say what the speed limit was, nor the location. Marrero was issued another warning.

25 Investigates: Driver involved in fatal crash with trooper had previous wrong-way driving citation

Then, in April 2023, Marrero was cited for an equipment violation on the Mass Pike. He received another warning.

25 Investigates: Driver involved in fatal crash with trooper had previous wrong-way driving citation

Marrero died after driving down Route One in Lynnfield early last Wednesday morning. Marrero’s jeep struck the cruiser of Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries.

Trainor, 30, was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 and immediately responded to assist.

Dashcam and surveillance videos captured Marrero’s Jeep driving in the wrong direction.

A garbage truck driver shared a dashcam video with Boston 25 News showing the wrong-way Jeep speeding past him in the Broadway tunnel at 2:02 a.m.

In the video, the driver is seen blowing his airhorn and reaching for his phone to call 911.

Video from Kelly Jeep Chrysler at 353 Broadway in Lynnfield also showed the Jeep in question passing by the dealership on the wrong side of the road just moments before the collision.

Surveillance video: Wrong-way Jeep spotted before crash that left Mass. trooper dead Courtesy Kelly Jeep Chrysler

First responders conducted a dignified transfer of Trainor on Thursday evening, where he was transferred to a funeral home in Peabody.

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said Trainor “epitomized what it meant to be a public servant,” while fellow troopers said they believe his actions saved lives.

Flowers and tributes have been placed at the State Police barracks in Danvers, where Trainor was assigned, forming a growing memorial in his honor.

Trainor will be laid to rest this week in Salem, where he grew up.

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