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25 Investigates: Suspect in Cambridge shooting was part of reentry program with Tufts University

By Boston25News.com Staff
Suspect in Memorial Drive shooting was part of reentry program with Tufts University (Tufts Prison Initiative)
By Boston25News.com Staff

The suspect in Monday’s wild shootout on Memorial Drive in Cambridge was once a part of a reentry program affiliated with Tufts University.

The Tufts Prison Initiative educates incarcerated people looking to earn a bachelor’s degree in civic studies.

In a social media post, Brown is thanked for speaking at an event in November of last year.

Brown is now accused in Monday’s active shooting in which he allegedly fired 50-60 rounds and seriously injured two.

Court records reviewed by 25 Investigates show that Brown pleaded guilty to 7 serious charges, including armed assault to murder and possession of a large-capacity firearm. Judge Sanders ordered Brown’s sentences to run concurrently, effectively allowing him to serve the time for all his charges simultaneously.

As a result of the reduced sentence, Brown was released on parole in just three and a half years. Sources tell Boston 25 he was speaking to his parole officer by phone prior to opening fire on citizens and law enforcement Monday afternoon.

A police report reveals law enforcement knew Brown had a long rifle and a history of mental illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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