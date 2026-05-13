25 Investigates: Suspect in Cambridge shooting was part of reentry program with Tufts University

The suspect in Monday’s wild shootout on Memorial Drive in Cambridge was once a part of a reentry program affiliated with Tufts University.

The Tufts Prison Initiative educates incarcerated people looking to earn a bachelor’s degree in civic studies.

In a social media post, Brown is thanked for speaking at an event in November of last year.

Brown is now accused in Monday’s active shooting in which he allegedly fired 50-60 rounds and seriously injured two.

Court records reviewed by 25 Investigates show that Brown pleaded guilty to 7 serious charges, including armed assault to murder and possession of a large-capacity firearm. Judge Sanders ordered Brown’s sentences to run concurrently, effectively allowing him to serve the time for all his charges simultaneously.

As a result of the reduced sentence, Brown was released on parole in just three and a half years. Sources tell Boston 25 he was speaking to his parole officer by phone prior to opening fire on citizens and law enforcement Monday afternoon.

A police report reveals law enforcement knew Brown had a long rifle and a history of mental illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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