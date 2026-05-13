‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Thousands say goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands of law enforcement personnel from across New England said goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor on Wednesday, exactly one week since he was killed by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Trainor, 30, was at the end of his shift around 2 a.m. last Wednesday when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver and immediately responded to assist. Within a minute, his cruiser was struck head on.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Hernan Marrero, died at the scene. Trainor was rushed to the hospital where he ultimately passed away from his injuries.

Trainor had been serving as a trooper for three years on the Massachusetts State Police and began his career as a correctional officer in Essex County, distinguishing himself as part of the 88th Recruit Training Troop.

He graduated in 2023 and served as a field training officer before earning a place on Troop A’s Community Action team, patrolling the roads with a singular focus of keeping the people of the Commonwealth safe.

On Tuesday, a walk-by with was held at his wake at Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home in Peabody. Fellow troopers saluted him as they walked through the funeral home.

For Friday’s funeral mass, the Pall Bearers were some of Trooper Trainor’s closest friends on the Massachusetts State Police

His sister, his mother, and his fiancé followed also followed alongside the casket. His brothers were honorary pall bearers and also followed along the casket before and after the ceremony.

“It’s an immense responsibility, and it’s a hard job. And Kevin took up this weight and accepted this responsibility. And he excepted it with passion and enthusiasm, and although his life was cut tragically short, it was a life of meaning, of purpose, and impact that few couple equal,” said Governor Maura Healey during the funeral service at St. James Church in Salem.

‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Final goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

“He answered his calling, he lived his dream, he showed us the highest form of service. He did his duty, he saved lives. We’re forever grateful and we’ll never forget.”

‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Final goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

“On the job with the state police, Kevin was an extremely hard worker. In his short three-and-a-half-year career, he made more arrests than people would have done in their 30-year career. For Kevin, if there was a way to go out, it would be taking a dangerous driver off the road and keeping the public safe for the very last time,” said his best friend, Trooper Angelusco.

“Kevin ended his career that night with making the greatest sacrifice one can do and unknowingly saving the lives of everyone behind him. for that sacrifice, Kevin will always be remembered as one of the bravest heroes, I’ve had the honor to call my best friend. I know he’ll be watching us from above and keeping everyone safe. Rest easy Kevin.”

‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Final goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

“Barbara, Jessica, David, Matthew, Steven, Melissa, our support for you will remain constant., I promise you that. Our resolve to honor Kevin will continue, we will continue to stand what he stood for, helping others, being a common presence during crisis, protecting those in danger, giving his life, and leading a life of conviction and strength. Thank you for sharing Kevin’s spirit,” said Colonel Geoffrey Noble of the Massachusetts State Police.

‘Showed us the highest form of service’: Thousands say goodbye to Trooper Kevin Trainor

A special ceremony

Three-Volley Salute

Following the service, Trainor’s casket was brought out to Flint and Bridge Street for a traditional Three-Volley Salute, a ceremonial act. Historically, the tradition comes from battlefield customs, where opposing sides would temporarily cease fighting to remove and honor their dead.

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Three volleys signal that the fallen have been cared for and the living are prepared to resume duty.

At the conclusion of the salute, Taps, a 24-note melody played on the bugle as a final farewell to Trainor. From the time of the American Civil War, this tune has come to symbolize the end of duty, peace, and eternal rest.

This was followed by a flyer from the state police helicopter and the riderless horse, with uniform boots inserted backwards into the stirrups. This tribute uses symbols of absence and duty to symbolize a fallen warrior making a final journey.

Pipes and drums performed Amazing Grace, while the flag from Trainor’s casket was given to his mother, and his badge number was retired. An additional flag and Ranger hats were given to his siblings.

Last Call

In policing, Troopers and officers rely on their radio calls. Trainor’s name was called multiple times with his cruiser number, in an attempted to reach the fallen hero.

His name was called for the last time, with “Code 4,” meaning out of service and unavailable for further deployment.

“Trooper [Trainor] rest in peace,” the radio call ended with.

His casket was taken away in the hearse and driven to a private burial ceremony with his family.

The cause of last week’s crash is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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