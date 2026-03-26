Brazil, France to clash in pre-World Cup match at Gillette today: Everything fans need to know

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Two of the world’s most iconic national teams — Brazil and France — return to the United States on Thursday for an international friendly at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as part of “Road to 26,” a global exhibition series leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The matchup marks the first international soccer game at Gillette Stadium since 2016’s Copa América Centenario, and it will be France’s first-ever appearance at the venue. Brazil, meanwhile, will be playing in Foxborough for the sixth time.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with parking lots opening at 12 p.m. and stadium gates opening at 2 p.m.

About the match

Brazil and France — two giants of global football — have met 18 times, with France holding a slight advantage: 7 wins, 6 draws, 5 losses. Their last meeting came in June 2024, a 2–1 win for France.

Road to 26 brings elite international matchups to major American venues leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-promoted by Unified Events, Florida Citrus Sports, Lions Media, and Pitch International.

Come this summer, Gillette Stadium will host seven World Cup matches.

Plan ahead: Heavy traffic expected

Stadium and state officials are urging fans to allow extra travel time. Because the match coincides with weekday commuter traffic, delays are expected on local roads and around Route 1.

Fans are advised to use I‑95, I‑495, or Route 140 to access the stadium. Local roads will have closures and restrictions not reflected on navigation apps.

Special event train service

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will offer round‑trip special event trains from Boston’s South Station directly to Foxboro Station for $30 round‑trip (sold only via the mTicket app).

These are the only trains running to and from the match — regular weekday service to Foxboro will not operate.

Outbound schedule

Boarding Group A (arrive by 12 PM)

Train A1: Departs 12:45 PM → Arrives 1:45 PM

Train A2: Departs 1:00 PM → Arrives 2:00 PM

Boarding Group B (arrive by 12:30 PM)

Train B1: Departs 1:15 PM → Arrives 2:15 PM

Train B2: Departs 1:30 PM → Arrives 2:30 PM

Return service

Four trains will depart starting 30 minutes after the match, leaving every 15 minutes. Fans are encouraged to head directly to the station to secure a spot.

Parking information

General parking is free for all ticket holders and is located on the opposite side of Route 1.

Prepaid stadium‑side parking starts at $50 and must be purchased using the same email tied to your event tickets.

Oversized vehicle parking is available in Lot 52.

ADA parking is accessible via P1 (north) and P7 (south).

More details: gillettestadium.com/parking

Gate entry & accessibility

Gates open at 2 p.m. Fans may enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, or Ticketmaster gates.

ADA access is available at:

Ticketmaster Gate (east)

Bank of America Gate

W2/W3 entrances (west)

Dedicated ADA elevators are located at the Ticketmaster Gate and the W2 entrance.

Clear bag policy

Gillette Stadium will enforce its full clear bag policy:

Approved bags include:

1‑gallon clear plastic bag (max 11” x 11”)

Clear PVC/vinyl bag (max 12” x 12” x 6”)

Small wristlet (max 6.5” x 4.5”)

Traditional purses, backpacks, and larger bags will not be permitted and cannot be stored at the venue.

Prohibited items

Items not allowed include:

GoPros, tripods, selfie sticks

Strollers, backpacks

Professional cameras with detachable lenses

Umbrellas, outside food or drink

Noisemakers, beach balls, balloons

Signs are allowed up to 11” x 17”, without lights or battery packs.

Ticketing information

The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on event day. Tickets are digital and accessible via the Gillette Stadium App. Fans are urged to add tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arrival.

Only Ticketmaster is the authorized seller — secondary‑market tickets may be invalid.

Rideshare

The designated drop‑off and pickup area is Lot 15 near Bass Pro Shops. Guests are encouraged to confirm availability with rideshare services ahead of time.

Cashless venue

Gillette Stadium is fully cashless. Fans who bring cash may use cash‑to‑card kiosks inside the stadium to convert cash into Visa cards usable anywhere on-site.

Guest services & accessibility

Guest service booths are located across the 100‑ and 300‑level concourses. The stadium also offers:

A sensory room in the W3 lobby

Sensory bags with headphones and fidget tools for check‑out at guest service booths

Help during the event

Stadium Hotline: (800) 280‑9529

Text Security: Text issue + location to 50894

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