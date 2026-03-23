MBTA to run four special event trains from Boston to Foxboro for Brazil vs. France friendly match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The MBTA will run four special trains from Boston to Foxboro for the Brazil vs. France friendly match game.

Roundtrip tickets are available to purchase on the mTicket app. Tickets are sold by boarding groups, “Group A” or “Group B,” with a corresponding schedule available at MBTA.com/Gillette.

The $30 event ticket is also good for travel across the Commuter Rail network on March 26.

Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding each train. All passengers.

Train service will operate express from Boston’s South Station (no stops at Back Bay or Dedham Corporate Center) to Foxboro Station.

The event trains will depart Boston as boarding is complete, roughly every 15 minutes, beginning at 12:45 PM. Passengers in Group A should arrive at South Station by 12:30 PM, and passengers in Group B should arrive by 1 PM.

After the match, the first return train will depart from Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Passengers will be boarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and Boston-bound trains will depart roughly every 15 minutes.

Passengers are reminded to make their way to the station directly after the game ends to ensure they board their train home.

Franklin/Foxboro Line Changes on March 26

No regular service to Foxboro for the entire day.

Train 1708 (the 5:57 AM train from Foxboro to South Station) and Train 1709 (the 5:47 AM train from South Station to Foxboro) will only operate between Readville and South Station via the Fairmount Line.

Between South Station and Forge Park:

The following trains will not operate:

Train 735 (the 11:25 AM train from South Station to Forge Park)

Train 744 (the 1:13 PM train from Forge Park to South Station)

Train 771 (the 6:35 PM train from South Station to Forge Park)

Train 776 (the 7:04 PM train from Franklin to South Station)

Train 792 (the 11:28 PM train from Forge Park to Readville).

Train 743 will operate 17 minutes later than normal.

Fairmount Line Changes on March 26

Fairmount Line trains will operate every 60 to 90 minutes after 12 PM on March 26.

Train 1627 (the 10:17 AM train from South Station to Readville) will terminate at Fairmount.

Train 1638 (the 11 AM train from Readville to South Station) will originate at Fairmount at 11:03 AM.

After 12 PM, all trains will originate and terminate at Fairmount and will not service Readville.

Providence/Stoughton Line Changes on March 26

Train 972 (the 7:18 PM train from Stoughton to South Station) will operate via the Fairmount Line, making all stops between Fairmount and South Station.

All other trains will operate according to their normal schedules.

Passengers are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Bag Policy will not be permitted on the trains.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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