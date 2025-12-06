World Cup spotlight shines on New England ahead of match schedule reveal at Gillette Stadium

Soccer fans across New England are eagerly awaiting the announcement of which teams will play at Gillette Stadium next summer during the FIFA World Cup.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is set to host seven games, including five in the group stage, one round of 32, and one quarterfinal game.

The World Cup will feature 48 teams, and yesterday, 42 teams were placed into groups.

“The fact that you could have Brazil and or France or England any one of those would be huge deal -- would be sweet,” said Brad Feldman, play-by-play announcer for the New England Revolution.

Some of the groups to watch include Group C with Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland; Group D with USA, Paraguay, Australia, and Playoff C winner; Group I with France, Senegal, Playoff 2 winner, and Norway; and Group L with England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Six teams still need to qualify, and while Team USA is confirmed to play in Los Angeles, New England fans are hopeful that some of their favorite teams will compete at Gillette Stadium.

With the anticipation building, soccer enthusiasts are looking forward to the excitement and international flair that the World Cup will bring to New England next summer.

