Officials, police outline massive security plan for World Cup, Thursday’s friendly match

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — After nearly two years of preparation, officials alongside state and local law enforcement outlined their security plan for the World Cup, and international soccer in Foxboro Thursday.

At Framingham’s state police headquarters, Governor Maura Healey said they allocated $76 million in federal funds to 70 law enforcement agencies, 14 specialized training groups, and more to keep the public safe.

“I can promise you that this is going to be a safe, secure, and successful world cup,” she said.

Before speaking, she was given a tour of the facility’s fusion center — an intelligence hub for Massachusetts State Police. Monitors, maps, and more that funnel information into the center are meant to keep fans, officers, and residents safe during the major event.

They also monitor potential domestic or foreign threats.

Healey added, “I think the public should take comfort in knowing these systems are in place, and that we have people 24/7 that are taking account of threats monitoring threats.”

State police colonel Geoffrey Noble later added, “This event season will test our skill, our coordination, and our resolve... This is a moment that calls for vigilence, professionalism and partnership.”

Officials say they’ve been conduction classes, seminars, and exercises for law enforcement to ensure their preparation for the international games.

Noble promised a massive and visible state and local police presence for Thursday’s friendly match between Brazil and France.

He added, “Please do not bring prohibited items -- including weapons, drones or fireworks into or near the stadium.”

Foxboro police also urged residents, commuters, and those not going to the game to steer clear of Gillette Stadium Thursday.

The state’s department of public health is also monitoring for infectious disease risks, foodborne illnesses, and extreme heat for games this summer.

Gov. Healey also announced the launching of Match-Ready Massachusetts -- an outward facing help to answer any questions businesses or residents may have about the World Cup starting this June. Mass.gov/WorldCup

While Thursday’s matchup between Brazil and France is a friendly, Healey said it’s been a safety priority.

She finished, “I don’t look at this as a trial run. I mean, this is a real thing. This is a major event we are putting on tomorrow. We have a lot of people coming from all over. We’ve taken this event tomorrow very seriously.”

Local and state police also urged fans — if you see something, say something.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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