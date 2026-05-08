‘The best son’: Fallen Mass. trooper’s mother speaks out after his line of duty death

DANVERS, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor died in the line of duty early Wednesday morning responding to a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

Friday afternoon, Trainor’s mother, Barbara, went to the State Police Barracks in Danvers to take in the growing memorial on top of the cruiser Trainor drove for most of his career.

“I can’t believe he’s not gonna come back. It’s really hard to try to comprehend that I will never see my baby again. It just doesn’t seem real,” Barbara said.

Barbara stood, surrounded by her sons, Matthew and David, and daughter, Melissa, at a loss for words as she grieved for her 30-year-old son.

“He meant the world to me. He was the best son that you could ask for,” Barbara said. “He was a hard worker, he loved his job and his coworkers… this was his life.”

Trainor is now being remembered as a hero, for choosing to respond to the call, instead of heading home at the end of his shift.

“I’m very proud to think of how he didn’t even think of himself. Kind of wished he did, but it’s his job. He did exactly what he loved to do: save anyone else on that path, and he did. He died a hero,” Barbara said.

Barbara hopes her son’s story can make a difference.

“It’s such a senseless loss... maybe we can figure out what to do with these people that drive the wrong way on highways, which has been a problem I feel growing,” Barbara said.

She and her family said they’re overwhelmed by the support they’re receiving from friends and strangers.

“Everyone has been amazing to our family, and it’s helping us on the way so we’re not alone... You really made me feel good knowing my son did make that difference and affect everyone. It wasn’t for nothing,” Barbara said.

Trainor’s funeral service is scheduled for next Wednesday at St. James Church in Salem.

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