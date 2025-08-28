Autopsy reveals Massachusetts State Police recruit’s cause of death

The family of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, a Massachusetts State Police recruit who died during a training exercise last year, has reportedly received his autopsy report, nearly one year after his sudden passing.

Delgado-Garcia died accidentally of blunt-force injuries to the head during a boxing training exercise at the state police academy in New Braintree in September 2024, his family’s lawyer told The Boston Globe.

Lawyer Mike Wilcox said the private autopsy revealed that the 25-year-old died of complications from “intracranial hemorrhages due to blunt impact injuries of the head in the setting of physical training exercises,” according to the newspaper.

Delgado-Garcia, a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop, “became unresponsive during a defensive tactics training exercise” and died at a nearby hospital, state police said at the time.

Sources familiar with the investigation told 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Those sources also said he was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat, but he stood back up, and the fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

An independent investigation of Delgado-Garcia’s death had passed $300,000 as of May, 25 Investigates reported.

In a one-on-one interview with Boston 25’s Gene Lavanchy earlier this month, new MSP Col. Geoffrey Noble pledged transparency once the results of the investigation are made available.

“We are eagerly awaiting the results of that investigation. That investigation is being conducted, rightfully so, by the independent council,” Noble said. “We, as well as the Commonwealth, as well as the public, but most importantly the family, I think all share a common goal, which is to get the results of the investigation, and we certainly look forward to that.”

Delgado-Garcia’s stepfather previously told Boston 25 that it’s been a difficult wait for his family as the investigation into the death of his stepson continues.

In May, the state police announced major academy reforms sparked by Delgado-Garcia’s death.

