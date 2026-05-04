Police: Front-end loader was stolen, 21-year-old was driving drunk in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. — New details have been released about a front-end loader chase in Millbury that occurred Friday night, according to a police report shared with Boston 25.

At approximately 9:29 p.m., dispatch received a transferred 911 call from state police reporting erratic vehicle operation. The caller stated that a heavy front-end loader was swerving in and out of lanes on Route 20 eastbound. The operator was reportedly raising and lowering the loader repeatedly and had stopped in the middle of a bridge.

Two officers responded and checked the Millbury stretch of Route 20 but initially did not locate the vehicle. One officer then turned onto Park Hill Avenue from Route 20 and, near the intersection of Holman Road and Clearview Terrace, observed the front-end loader stopped in the roadway.

According to the report, the loader’s bucket was raised, and the operator appeared to wave the officer past. The officer then activated his emergency lights.

The operator, later identified as 21-year-old Kelvin Alexander Ulces-Flores of Worcester, began lowering the loader in a manner that appeared uncoordinated, with the equipment jerking up and down.

Ulces-Flores then drove forward. The officer initially believed he was pulling over and followed with emergency lights activated. However, police say Ulces-Flores began swerving across the roadway, often driving on the wrong side before abruptly correcting back toward the center. At one point, he nearly struck a utility pole in front of a home on Park Avenue. Police estimate his speed reached approximately 15 mph.

As the pursuit continued, Ulces-Flores allegedly came close to hitting multiple vehicles and poles while officers followed with lights and sirens activated.

Front-end loader sparks police chase in Millbury Courtesy: Millbury Police Department

The situation ended when another officer positioned a cruiser in front of the loader, forcing it to stop near the high school on Martin Street.

Police ordered Ulces-Flores to exit the vehicle, but he initially refused. An officer then drew his department-issued firearm and repeated the command. Ulces-Flores was eventually removed from the loader. Officers reported that he appeared unsteady on his feet and was placed in handcuffs.

Police said they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Ulces-Flores. They also noted his sweatpants were on backward and that he was wearing only one Croc. While in the cruiser, he reportedly fell asleep.

Officers observed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he appeared confused as to where he was and what was going on. He spoke only Spanish and was read his Miranda rights with the assistance of a Spanish-speaking dispatcher. Police said he also initially provided false information about his identity, residence, and age. Information from the United States Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation showed an incident where a photo of Kelvin was produced during an interaction with CBP border protection, out of Mcallen Texas.

Dispatch contacted them and provided an email with a photo they had.

According to the report, his blood alcohol content measured 0.214 at approximately 10:15 p.m. and later 0.16 around 11 p.m. He declined to go to the hospital as officers said he fell asleep multiple times, including when he was washing his hands at the sink.

During the booking process, officers contacted the owner of the front-end loader, which was marked with the name Shady Tree Landscaping. The owner stated the vehicle had been parked in a lot near Blackstone River Road for snow removal use.

Ulces-Flores is charged with failure to stop for police, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and providing false identity information.

Ulces-Flores is expected in court today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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