Authorities urge residents near Brown University to scour security cameras as manhunt continues

Officials in Rhode Island said Tuesday they have not received any credible threats since Saturday’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University, but have received ‘hundreds’ of tips in their investigation.
Authorities revealed that the person of interest in the deadly shooting was seen in the area on Waterman Street around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, six hours before the shooting took place.
Officials urged residents living nearby to go back into their security cameras and see if the person of interest can be spotted, citing the possibilty that he was seen casing the area well before the shooting on Saturday.
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Rhode Island Attorney GeneralPeter Neronha and Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez were asked during a news conference Tuesday night why videos inside the building where the shooting took place haven’t been released.
“There is no footage that depicts this individual that would be useful in identifying him that we have not revealed to you,” Neronha detailed. “I think you can tell from, frankly, the not very helpful quality of the initial footage that our standard is pretty low.”
“If we thought it was at all helpful, we would release it,” Neronha detailed.
Authorities said Tuesday they have no information yet on a potential motive and they have not identified the suspect.
Video released by law enforcement agencies on Tuesday provides the most comprehensive look to date regarding the shooter’s appearance and whereabouts prior to the shooting and immediately after.
Providence Police on Tuesday also released a higher-quality “enhanced” video showing the person of interest’s movements.
ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.— Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025
Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO
A six-minute video also released by the FBI on Tuesday first shows the individual around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, around two hours before a gunman opened fire on students in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.
The video tracks the individual’s movements as he walks through a neighborhood near the Ivy League school. The final few clips show the individual walking in the area immediately after the shooting, including near a police cruiser.
“If it is the suspect, they clearly were doing a good job of presenting themselves as somebody who was not a threat at that time,” Boston 25 Security Analyst Dan Linksey shared. “They weren’t running. They weren’t out of control. With hindsight, we can see there’s some concerning behavior, but the average patrol officer wouldn’t see something and say that’s our guy.”
Students Muhammadaziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook were killed in the shooting. Nine other individuals were injured.
The attack triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.
Police described the man as stocky, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a knit hat.
In the hours after the tragedy, authorities announced that they would be releasing an initial person of interest who they had taken into custody early Sunday morning after the investigation led law enforcement in a “different direction.”
Since then, investigators have been canvassing local residences and businesses for security camera footage and looking for physical evidence.
Since then, investigators have been canvassing local residences and businesses for security camera footage and looking for physical evidence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group