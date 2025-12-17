Authorities urge residents near Brown University to scour security cameras as manhunt continues

Officials in Rhode Island said Tuesday they have not received any credible threats since Saturday’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University, but have received ‘hundreds’ of tips in their investigation.

Authorities revealed that the person of interest in the deadly shooting was seen in the area on Waterman Street around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, six hours before the shooting took place.

Officials urged residents living nearby to go back into their security cameras and see if the person of interest can be spotted, citing the possibilty that he was seen casing the area well before the shooting on Saturday.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Rhode Island Attorney GeneralPeter Neronha and Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez were asked during a news conference Tuesday night why videos inside the building where the shooting took place haven’t been released.