All people aboard plane that crashed off Nantucket identified by officials

All six of the individuals who were aboard a medical flight bound for Boston that went missing on Saturday have been identified.

The Coast Guard says Canadians Philip Childerhose, Thomas Farquhar, Sarah Paton, Jolene Weir and Bermudians Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore, were on board the aircraft when it went missing off Nantucket early Saturday morning

The Coast Guard said it was notified by the FAA shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that contact had been lost with the plane, a Gulfstream G-100.

Search crews covered more than 4,400 square miles in an effort to locate the aircraft and its occupants. During the search, crews discovered a debris field on Saturday. The search was suspended Sunday night.

“During this incredibly difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends impacted by this tragic incident,” said Rear Adm. Matt Lake, commander of the Coast Guard’s Northeast District. “We are grateful to the crews and partner agencies who quickly responded to this incident, and we will continue to support our Canadian partners as they conduct their investigation.”

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware, the plane suddenly descended from approximately 24,000 feet to 11,000 feet in just two minutes before disappearing from radar.

Air traffic control recordings appear to indicate the pilot was experiencing communication issues before the crash. In audio from the incident, a controller can be heard asking whether the pilot was declaring an emergency.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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