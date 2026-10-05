BOSTON — Six people are presumed dead after a medical transport plane crashed into the ocean near Nantucket over the weekend, prompting an extensive search by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The aircraft was traveling from Bermuda to Boston early Saturday morning when investigators say it encountered trouble about 90 minutes into the flight.

According to flight tracking data from FlightAware, the plane suddenly descended from approximately 24,000 feet to 11,000 feet in just two minutes before disappearing from radar.

Air traffic control recordings appear to indicate the pilot was experiencing communication issues before the crash. In audio from the incident, a controller can be heard asking whether the pilot was declaring an emergency.

Flight tracking data shows sudden drop before medical plane headed to Boston disappeared off radar

“Roger, you said you [were] coming in blind, that’s what you said? You’re coming in a little weak. I didn’t hear your response was if you’re declaring an emergency or not.”

Officials said the pilot was unable to clearly communicate with air traffic controllers during the emergency.

The plane, a Gulfstream G-100, was carrying six people, including four individuals from Canada and two from Bermuda.

The Coast Guard said search crews covered more than 4,400 square miles in an effort to locate the aircraft and its occupants. The search was suspended Sunday night.

Rear Adm. Matt Lake, commander of the Coast Guard’s Northeast District, expressed condolences to the families of those onboard.

“My thoughts and those of every Coast Guard crew member are with the families, with the people on that aircraft, their families, their friends and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Coast Guard said next of kin have been notified.

Investigators are continuing to examine what caused the aircraft to go down off the coast of Nantucket. No additional information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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