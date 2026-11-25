A New Hampshire woman is facing DWI charges after allegedly leading police on a chase.

Around 2:30 a.m., police tried to stop a stolen black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that had driven away from an attempted traffic stop by Concord police about five minutes earlier.

Police began to chase the car after the driver refused to stop on the Exit 13 on-ramp to Interstate 93 southbound in Concord and continued onto Interstate 89 northbound in Bow.

Police say the driver reached high speeds, drove erratically and rapidly changed lanes. Officers finally stopped the car after Troopers and officers from Hopkinton deployed tire-deflation devices, disabling the Chevrolet.

Analeese Williams, 37, of Merrimack, was taken into custody and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, disobeying an officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated (DWI), breach of bail, reckless operation, and driving after revocation.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

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