Coast Guard searching for missing medical transfer jet bound for Boston

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a medical transfer aircraft carrying six people after losing contact with the plane early Saturday while it was en route from Bermuda to Boston.

The Federal Aviation Administration notified its command center at about 2 a.m. Saturday that it had lost contact with a Gulfstream G-100 medical transfer jet traveling from Bermuda to Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast Sector.

#UPDATE : the plane was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Current search area is off the coast of Nantucket. Aircraft is a Gulfstream G100 (Tail #CGRJP) — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 3, 2026

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Gulfstream G-100 with tail number C-GRJP.

The search is currently focused on waters off Nantucket, where Coast Guard air and water crews are actively responding.

Resources involved in the search include:

An HC-144 aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod

An MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Brant Point

The USCGC William Sparling, a Fast Response Cutter

Officials have not released additional details about the six people aboard or the circumstances surrounding the loss of contact with the aircraft.

The Coast Guard said search efforts are ongoing and that it will provide more information as it becomes available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the FAA for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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