CANTON, Mass. — One person was arrested after Canton police said they de-escalated a confrontation with an armed man who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington Street around 9:53 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived but was later found walking along Chapman Street.

According to police, the 32-year-old man refused to identify himself and resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody. Police said he then pulled a knife from his clothing while making a series of concerning statements about his personal safety.

Officers backed away and drew their department-issued firearms, but did not fire them. Police said officers were able to secure the knife and take the man into custody without further incident.

The man was transported to Boston Medical Center – South for an evaluation by the Canton Fire Department and EMS.

Canton Police Chief Michael K. Daniels praised Sgt. Dunlap and Officers Chin, Cavanagh and Buettner for their response.

“The Officers used their training, experience and compassion to effectively avoid a potentially lethal scenario,” Daniels said. “Officers refrained from firing their weapons and used the training they have received to successfully disarm the suspect.”

Daniels said the officers’ actions prevented injuries to residents and officers while allowing them to take the suspect into custody.

The man was charged with offenses including resisting arrest and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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