Search continues for missing 6 aboard medical transfer jet, debris found off Nantucket

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard’s search for six missing people aboard a medical transfer jet headed to Boston remains active and ongoing, according to a recent press conference Sunday.

A debris field from the plane was found Saturday evening about 20 miles off the coast of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard’s response started around 2 a.m. Saturday after being notified by the FAA that it had lost contact with a Gulfstream G-100.

Six individuals were aboard the air ambulance traveling from Bermuda to Boston including four Canadian nationals and two citizens of Bermuda. The USCG said the four people from Canada were crew members, and the two from Bermuda were passengers.

So far, more than 2,800 square miles have been searched. The Coast Guard said it will continue to deploy fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, boats, and cutters.

The New York National Guard and its rescue wing are also assisting in the ongoing efforts.

The area around the debris field is approximately 80 to 90 feet deep, officials said during Sunday’s press conference. The Coast Guard is currently working with Massachusetts authorities to use sonar equipment to conduct detection on the seabed floor.

“Because of the amount of debris, it’s very difficult to get into the details of what’s there but right now we’re really just focused on finding the people,” said Lt. Commander Kastriot Kastrati, Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator.

There is no indication they found the black box in the debris field, according to Coast Guard officials.

“It is a rather large area to search, but we have sufficient assets where we are saturating the area, again, hoping to find those survivors,” said Captain John McTamney, Chief of Response for the Northeast District.

Out of respect for the family and next of kin, officials have not provided additional details about the individuals on the flight. Officials also said they would not speculate the cause of the crash.

“My thoughts and those of every Coast Guard crew member are with the people on that aircraft, their families, their friends, and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Admiral Matt Lake, Northeast District Commander.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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