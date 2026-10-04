Coast Guard suspends search for missing medical transfer jet found off Nantucket

BOSTON — The Coast Guard has announced that it is suspending their search for a medical transfer jet that went missing while traveling from Bermuda to Boston early Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after losing contact with a Gulfstream G-100 medical transfer jet that left Bermuda at 12:42 a.m.

Missing Plane Nantucket In this photo released by U.S. Coast Guard, crew members search by air and on the water for a Boston-bound air ambulance that vanished off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals were aboard the plane, according to the Coast Guard.

The aircraft is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a Canadian company that provides medical transfers to and from health care facilities.

Then, Saturday evening, the Coast Guard confirmed Saturday evening that crews found a debris field off the coast of Nantucket belonging to the missing air ambulance.

“Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” said Rear Adm. Matthew Lake, Commander of the Northeast District, “We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and our gratitude for our partner agencies who helped support search efforts.”

The Coast Guard says that they have searched nearly 4500 miles in the last 66 hours.

The families of those involved in the incident have been notified.

What happened before contact was lost?

Boston 25 News obtained audio transmissions from air traffic controllers in Boston in the moments before contact with the aircraft was lost.

In the audio, a controller can be heard asking the pilot whether the plane was declaring an emergency.

According to air traffic control audio posted on LiveATC.net, the pilot had reported electrical problems as the jet approached the coast.

Officials are expected to provide an update during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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