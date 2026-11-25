BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools psychologist appeared in court Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing a student over a 19-month period, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

36-year-old Vladimir Casseus of Norwood was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, dissemination of obscene matter to a minor, open and gross lewdness, witness intimidation, and two counts of attempting to commit a crime.

Incidents allegedly occurred at the school

The victim, who is now 17, reported the alleged abuse to one of her teachers.

The alleged incidents occurred from October of 2024 to April of 2026 at the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers, specifically in Casseus’s office and other teachers’ offices at the school’s locations on Fenwood Road Arlington Street.

The victim said Casseus allegedly exposed himself to her, repeatedly pressured her to engage in sexual acts with him, and attempted to touch her breasts and vagina.

Casseus also allegedly exposed himself to the victim over FaceTime, made comments about her appearance and shared confidential information from meetings with other students.

The victim told investigators that on multiple occasions, Casseus asked her to remove her clothing during counseling sessions and threatened to report her to the Boston Emergency Services Team and the state Department of Children and Families if she refused to touch him.

“We are always concerned in cases like this that the alleged incidents may not be isolated and we want to assure parents and caregivers that any information they provide will be thoroughly and sensitively investigated,” said DA Kevin Hayden.

Prosecutors urge other potential victims to come forward

Survivors and victims are encouraged to contact the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County at 617-779-2146. Survivors may also contact the Child Protection Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 617-619-4300.

Anyone who believes a child in the state may be the victim of abuse should call the DCF Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.

Casseus is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18 for a pretrial hearing.

He posted $20,000 bail and was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from the victim, surrender his passport and have no contact with children under 18, except his own. He was also prohibited from seeking or accepting employment in the fields of psychiatry or education.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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