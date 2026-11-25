NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning and are searching for the suspect who allegedly fled the scene.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Nahatan and Pleasant streets around 8:20 a.m.

Officers located a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly fired eight rounds into the car, and victim was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the hand, according to Police Chief Chris Padden.

“We don’t have any idea what caused this, the victim had no idea, he just said all of a sudden he was driving and ended up being shot,” said Padden.

Both cars were moving at the time the shots were fired.

Police investigating shooting in Norwood

Flock cameras helped grab photos of the suspect’s car

The suspect vehicle’s, through the use of the department’s Flock license plate system, was identified as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with MA registration 2LER42.

“We have Flock and traffic cameras, and we were able to pull up the images almost instantaneously. We had the license plate right away because of that Flock camera, we were also able to track the suspect’s vehicle where it entered Norwood, where it went,” said Padden.

Padden said if the vehicle goes by another Flock camera, that department will also be notified, and they’re hoping they’ll get a hit from there.

Police said the truck has a distinctive black metal rear window rack and fled the area into Westwood.

The vehicle was pursued by the Westwood Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police into Randolph.

“It’s been a great tool for us.... we’re hoping to wrap this up fairly quickly,” Padden said.

Norwood police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the vehicle pictured, or has information is encouraged to contact the Norwood Police Department.

Members of the public should not approach the suspect vehicle or its occupants.

Norwood Public School Buildings are currently in a “secure the building” mode due to police activity in the area, Superintendent Timothy Luff said.

Luff said they are asking parents to refrain from coming to the buildings during this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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