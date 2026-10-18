Witch’s Woods ticket giveaway

In celebration of Halloween Witch’s Woods is giving viewers the chance to enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Witch’s Woods Haunted Hayride and Scream Park.

Don’t miss your chance at this amazing prize, just fill out the entry form below, it’s that simple.

* NO PURCH. NEC. 10/17 12:01 a.m.– 10/18 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of MA in WFXT viewing area; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at boston25news.com. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Official rules: boston25news.com/wfxt/contests. Sponsor: WFXT (Boston), LLC, 25 Fox Drive, Dedham, MA 02026.

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