Republican candidate for Mass. lieutenant governor suspends campaign following OUI crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Shawn Oliver suspended his campaign after he was arrested Saturday night on an OUI charge following a crash in New Bedford.

Oliver was running alongside Mike Minogue, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race.

“After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor. This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters,” he said.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

“The MassGOP supports the decision of Shawn Oliver to suspend his campaign for Lieutenant Governor. Lives were put at risk and that is never acceptable. We now stand to assist Shawn in getting any help he needs to ensure he never puts himself or others in harm’s way again,” said Massachusetts Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Carnevale.

“We also recognize that Shawn Oliver is holding himself accountable for his actions and facing the consequences of this situation.”

According to New Bedford police, officers responded to Dartmouth Street around 11:40 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that overturned after striking multiple parked cars.

Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which sustained extensive damage.

Oliver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for his injuries. He was later placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

Mayor Jon Mitchell said he was made aware of the accident and said he was grateful for the New Bedford Police Department’s prompt response, and that no one was seriously injured.

“The allegations against Councilor Oliver are deeply concerning, and the public deserves to hear his explanation of what happened,” he said.

“I am extremely disappointed,” said Minogue in a statement. “Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.”

“Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first. He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him.”

Oliver, 42, was elected as a city councilor in New Bedford back in 2023, according to his website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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