Peabody family seeks living liver donor for 6-year-old son

PEABODY, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy from Peabody is in need of a liver transplant, and his family is seeking a living donor.

Camron Cummings is an energetic and outgoing little boy with a contagious smile.

For Cam and his family, the last few years have been anything but easy.

“When we first told him, we kind of said that you have a germ in your belly and it’s just making you really sick,” said Cam’s mother, Brittany Cummings.

When Cam was three, his parents noticed a yellow ring in the corner of his eye and that his belly was extended.

“And he had a little bit of a yellow under-glow to his skin complexion,” said Brittany.

Cam went to his pediatrician for testing where results revealed elevated bilirubin and liver enzymes in his blood.

Cam was quickly referred to Boston Children’s hospital, where a doctor delivered the family news they never expected.

“She said, ‘I know what your son has. There’s no cure,’” said Brittany.

Cam was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, causing progressive damage to his liver.

“We had no idea that it was even in our family, but he had stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver at the time he was diagnosed, and the doctors came in and said your son is going to need a liver transplant sooner rather than later,” explained Brittany.

In one single moment, Cam and his family’s lives changed forever. He was in liver failure.

“Seeing your son sick, not being able to breathe at times, being in pain, not being able to get out of bed, in and out of hospitals — it’s tough,” said Cam’s father, Michael.

Cam has been on the transplant list for a liver from a deceased donor since January. After multiple weeks-long hospital visits this past summer, he’s currently doing OK, but his family said a living donor could help get Cam a new liver as soon as possible.

“The thought that if we can’t find a living donor that he has to live and get sicker before he can get a liver, it’s just a killer,” said Michael.

Another chance of life is what a living donor would gift cam.

“Nothing else matters but to see your kid grow a healthy and happy life so that’s all we want,” said Brittany.

Because the liver can regenerate, a donor would give a portion of the organ.

Michael carries a genetic variant associated with alpha-1, which prevents him from donating. He said his hope for Cam is, “we can get a living donor and get this thing over with soon so he can live his life.”

“He’s still just a kid,” said Brittany. “He wants to play and he deserves it.”

A possible donor would need to have either O-positive or O-negative blood and be under 45 years of age, according to the family.

If you or someone you know may be interested in helping cam, you can contact Brittany and Michael directly on their ‘Cam the Alpha’ Facebook page. You can also scan the QR code below.

Peabody family seeks living liver donor for 6-year-old son Peabody family seeks living liver donor for 6-year-old son

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