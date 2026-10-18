Boston-area college students plan walkout calling for freeze on AI development

BOSTON — Students from colleges and universities across the Boston area plan to walk out of class on Tuesday as part of a nationwide effort to freeze AI development.

The Oct. 20 demonstration is expected to include students from MIT, Harvard University, Northeastern University, Boston University, Wellesley College, UMass and Tufts University, according to organizers.

Irreplaceable is sponsoring the nationwide walkouts, with the Massachusetts AI Action Network sponsoring the Boston event.

Organizers say students, professors, workers, and other community members are expected to gather outside the Massachusetts State House from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Speakers are expected to raise concerns about the rapid development of AI and its potential impact on jobs, the economy, democracy, the environment, and public safety.

Organizers argue that major technology companies are developing increasingly powerful AI systems too quickly and without enough public oversight. Demonstrators are calling for a national freeze on AI development and greater public participation in decisions about how the technology is developed and regulated.

Organizers say the Boston demonstration is one of several similar events planned in major cities across the country.

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