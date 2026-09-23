Recall alert: 13K bottles of blood pressure medication recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 13,500 bottles of a popular blood pressure medication.

The agency said it recalled chlorthalidone tablets made by Inventia Healthcare Limited because they failed dissolution specifications.

The recall was initially issued on Sept. 3, but the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on Sept. 17.

The medication, which came in a 25mg dose, was distributed nationwide. They came in a 100-count bottle with NDC number 64980-599-01. It has batch number RISA24002 and an expiration date of 04/2027.

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

This is not the first time chlorthalidone has been recalled for this issue.

In June, the same type of medication distributed by Rising Pharma Holdings was also recalled. It was also recalled for failed dissolution specifications, the FDA said at the time.

Chlorthalidone, according to the Mayo Clinic, is not only used to treat high blood pressure, but also fluid retention caused by congestive heart failure, severe liver disease or kidney disease. It is a diuretic or water pill, the institution said.

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