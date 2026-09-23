Powerful fall nor’easter: Latest timeline, expected impacts as multi-day storm targets Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts residents are urged to prepare now as a powerful nor’easter threatens days of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and potential power outages from Friday through Monday.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear has issued a Weather Alert from Friday through Monday, with the worst conditions expected over the weekend as a prolonged storm impacts southern New England.

The slow-moving coastal storm could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain inland and 2 to 6 inches along the coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands, along with damaging wind gusts and significant coastal concerns.

When will rain start in Massachusetts?

The timing of the first rain remains one of the biggest forecast challenges.

Southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, has the highest chance of seeing rain arrive Friday morning. In Boston, rain is currently expected to develop around midday Friday, although steadier rain could still hold off until Friday night or even early Saturday.

Once the rain begins, forecasters expect wet conditions to persist through Monday before gradually improving.

How much rain could Massachusetts receive?

Forecast models indicate a widespread soaking rain event with the potential for significant rainfall accumulations.

Current projections include:

1 to 2 inches of rain across inland Massachusetts

2 to 6 inches of rain along the coastline

Highest rainfall totals possible across Cape Cod and southeastern Massachusetts

While exact totals will continue to be refined, forecasters say the storm’s slow movement could allow rainfall amounts to add up quickly over several days.

Strong winds could cause power outages

In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds may create hazardous conditions across the state.

The threat is especially concerning because many trees remain fully covered with leaves, making them more susceptible to wind damage.

Forecast wind gusts include:

30 to 40 mph inland

40 to 50 mph along the coast

50 to 60 mph possible across Nantucket and the Outer Cape

Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor furniture and seasonal decorations, including Halloween and fall displays, before conditions deteriorate.

The combination of saturated ground and strong winds could lead to downed tree limbs, isolated tree damage, and scattered power outages.

Coastal flooding, beach erosion expected

Communities along the Massachusetts coastline face an elevated risk for coastal impacts throughout the weekend.

Forecasters are warning of:

Rough surf

Large waves

Beach erosion

Minor coastal flooding

The storm also coincides with the Full Harvest Moon on Saturday, which will produce astronomically high tides and could worsen coastal flooding during periods of strongest onshore winds.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts

Before the storm arrives, Massachusetts will enjoy two days of cool, dry weather.

Wednesday features plenty of sunshine, although temperatures remain below normal for late September. Morning lows started in the 30s and 40s across many suburbs, with temperatures in the 50s in Boston.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s, roughly 5 to 10 degrees below average. Wind gusts between 20 and 35 mph will continue to make conditions feel cooler.

Dry weather is expected to continue through Thursday before clouds increase Friday ahead of the approaching storm system.

Massachusetts 5-day forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, highs in the low to mid-60s

Thursday: Dry, cool, and seasonably breezy

Friday: Clouds increase; rain develops, especially across southeastern Massachusetts

Saturday: Periods of heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding concerns

Sunday: Continued rain and gusty winds with ongoing coastal impacts

Monday: Slow improvement as rain and winds gradually diminish

What to know

A weather alert is in effect Friday through Monday.

Heaviest impacts are expected Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall totals could reach 2 to 6 inches along the coast.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible on the Outer Cape and Nantucket.

Power outages, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and rough surf are all potential threats.

Conditions improve slowly on Monday.

Residents should continue monitoring forecast updates as confidence increases in storm timing, rainfall totals, and coastal impacts heading into the weekend.

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