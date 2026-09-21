Recall alert: 208K Volkswagens recalled; may lose steering control

Volkswagen recalled several types of vehicles, including Audis, because of an issue with a bolt that holds onto the steering rack.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said one of the bolts that holds the steering rack to the subframe could corrode and break. If it happens, then the steering rack housing can break.

The following vehicles are impacted by the recall:

2018 Tiguan

2018-2019 Atlas

2019-2021 Audi Q3

In all, 208,724 vehicles are being recalled.

Dealers will replace the right-side steering rack mounting bolt for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after Nov. 10, but can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall numbers are 48LG and 48VT.

Owners can also search the vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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