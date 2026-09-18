Recall alert: 84K Melissa & Doug fire truck toys recalled; sold at Target

Tens of thousands of Melissa & Doug toys were recalled because they may pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 84,000 Melissa & Doug Lights and Sound Fire Trucks were recalled because the fire hose port can come off, posing a choking hazard.

The brand name can be found embossed on the battery compartment box on the toy’s bottom. Only toys with an arrow pointing to 25 for the year and the second arrow pointing to 4 or 5 are part of the recall, or those with the first arrow pointing to 26 and the second to 3.

Date codes OET 25100, OET 25150 or OET 26064 are printed on the packaging.

Target sold the toys in stores and online from July 2025 to August 2026 for about $30.

If you have the recalled toys, register them on the Melissa & Doug website to get instructions on how to get a new one for free, or a refund of either $30 by check or $40 in melissaanddoug.com credit.

You’ll have to remove the batteries and write “RECALL” on the front of the toy along with a unique code provided during the online registration process. You’ll also have to cut off the black hose, then take pictures of the toy with the markings and upload them to the registration page, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact the company at 800-718-5365 or online.

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