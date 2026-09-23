Truck crashes into Merrimack River causing major traffic delays

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A major crash involving a box truck plunging into the Merrimack River caused traffic delays during the Wednesday commute.

According to New Hampshire State Police, state troopers responded to a crash involving a box truck and an SUV on Interstate 293 northbound in Manchester.

There were injuries reported in the crash, however they are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are expected to release additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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