Truck crashes into Merrimack River causing major traffic delays

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A major crash involving a box truck plunging into the Merrimack River caused traffic delays during the Wednesday commute.
According to New Hampshire State Police, state troopers responded to a crash involving a box truck and an SUV on Interstate 293 northbound in Manchester.
There were injuries reported in the crash, however they are considered to be non-life-threatening.
Police are expected to release additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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