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Truck crashes into Merrimack River causing major traffic delays

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 Traffic Alert Boston 25 Traffic Alert
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A major crash involving a box truck plunging into the Merrimack River caused traffic delays during the Wednesday commute.

According to New Hampshire State Police, state troopers responded to a crash involving a box truck and an SUV on Interstate 293 northbound in Manchester.

There were injuries reported in the crash, however they are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are expected to release additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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