Recall alert: Hyundai issues recall over power-folding seat defect

Hyundai is voluntarily recalling certain Ioniq 9 vehicles over a software issue tied to the use of the SUV’s power-folding seats.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the South Korean automaker has recalled 5,360 of its 2026 Ioniq 9 SUVs equipped with “limited calligraphy, or calligraphy design trim packages,” USA Today reported.

The NHTSA said that the power seats in the second row of the vehicle might not always detect when someone is sitting there. The seats could continue moving or fold, causing a potential injury, particularly to children, according to the newspaper.

The recalled vehicles were manufactured between March 17, 2025, and May 4, 2026, according to the automaker. Hyundai said that all of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

#RecallRoundup Hyundai Motor America, #Hyundai Ioniq 9 (2026): power rear seats may trap a person. 5,360 vehicles potentially affected. https://t.co/HGPldnsLgg pic.twitter.com/MYoGhz2gcT — Center for Auto Safety (@Ctr4AutoSafety) September 22, 2026

A seat control software fix was implemented as a “production change” earlier this month, USA Today reported. That allowed consumers affected by the recall to access the remedy through “over-the-air” software updates, or by bringing their vehicle in to a Hyundai dealer, where it will be repaired free of charge.

Hyundai is advising consumers that until the issue is fixed, children should avoid sitting in or near the affected back seats.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 307. Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in this recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov on Sept. 12, 2026.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on Nov. 9, according to the NHTSA.

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