Recall alert: 97K Jeeps recalled, roof rack crossbars can come off

Chrysler has recalled tens of thousands of Jeeps because the roof rack crossbars can detach.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the pivot bolts may not have been tightened correctly.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2022-2025 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023-2025 Jeep Wagoneer L

2023-2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Dealers will replace the roof rack crossbar pivot bolts at no cost.

In all, 97,349 vehicles are subject to the recall.

Owners will receive two letters: the first after Oct. 8, alerting them to the problem, and a second once the repair is available.

Jeep owners can also call Chrysler for more information at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 81D.

The Jeeps’ vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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