Irreversible blindness: Mass. man shares shocking side effect of GLP-1 drug | Full interview

DEDHAM, Mass. — What began as a routine weight-loss journey became a life-changing medical ordeal for a Massachusetts man.

Ed Gillen, of Dedham, has always been someone who has taken the lead in life, until he experienced sudden, complete darkness.

In this extended conversation, Gillen shares his firsthand account of suddenly losing his vision after taking a popular GLP-1 medication.

He describes the moment everything changed, the challenges he’s faced since, and what he wants others to know about his experience.

Watch the full interview as he opens up about his diagnosis, his recovery journey, and the questions he still has about what happened.

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