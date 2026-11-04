Get ready to spend: Neiman Marcus releases holiday Fantasy Gifts

Forget the dollar-store chocolate or the gift boxes lining the aisles of Walmart or Target. Neiman Marcus has released its annual catalog of Fantasy Gifts that would be sure to be a hit, only if you have the money.

There are $515,000 custom Verdura Maltese Cross Cuffs copied from a set from the 1930s

How about a $115,000 Saujet & Lalique Crystal Fragrance Experience in Alsace, France, that includes 10 “exclusive first-edition fragrances.”

If you have even more financial wiggle room, there’s a $860,000 grand tour with Buccellati through Venice, Florence and Milan where you design a one-of-a-kind jewel.

“Star Wars” fans, you can celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary with a private studio tour, tickets to a premiere, and a visit to an active filming set. That will set you back $183,500.

If you want to leave a legacy, you can have your family’s recipe be served at the Neiman Marcus Restaurants for $15,000. You’ll work with the corporate executive chef to transform the meal to fit the company’s menus.

You can see the complete list of Fantasy Gifts here.

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