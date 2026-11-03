Recall alert: Popular blood pressure medication recalled

If you take blood pressure medication, you will need to check your prescriptions. The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of a popular treatment.

The agency said Olmesartan Medoxomil, Amlodipine, and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled.

The Mayo Clinic said the pill is a combination of medications that can be used alone or in combination with others for high blood pressure.

Olmesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker, while Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, and Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic, the Mayo Clinic said.

They failed to meet dissolution specifications.

The recall affects two lots: 2251163A, expiration date 05-31-2027 and 12251163B, expiration date 05-31-2027. They were dispensed nationwide.

The FDA said the recall affects 3,528 30-count bottles and 216 90-count bottles.

The medications were initially recalled on Oct. 7, but the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on Oct. 26.

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

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