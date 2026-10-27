The Muppets ring in Christmas again, but in new way

The quintessential Christmas film starring The Muppets is back, but not in the traditional form. It’s also missing Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Rizzo, and the rest of The Muppets are once again retelling “A Christmas Carol,” with Walton Goggins replacing Caine.

The cinematic advertisement also features Stephanie Beatriz, The Wrap reported.

But don’t expect to see the story on the big screen.

It isn’t even a movie.

“A Who Knew Carol” is a Walmart ad as the holiday season starts to take over the airwaves.

Entertainment Weekly called the spot a “mini sequel to the 1992 holiday classic.”

Nerdist said it follows Walmart’s ad last Christmas where Goggins played the Grinch.

The ad starts with Gonzo stating the obvious, “Welcome to a whole new Christmas Carol! I am here to tell the story and Walmart is here to...” with Rizzo the Rat interrupting, “Wait a minute, Walmart? There was no Walmart back... now...” hoping “this one doesn’t have Scrooge in it.”

The rest of the crew start singing that despite Gonzo’s wish, Scrooge is still there.

In addition to Scrooge, Goggins will also play the ghost of Christmas Presents (not present), Ghost of Deals To Come, (not future) and Ghost of Christmas Fast (not past). The ghosts show all of the savings for popular Christmas gifts, according to Nerdist.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” grossed about $34 million worldwide when it came out, according to IMDB.

Watch the new ad here or below:

Walmart will hold three holiday shopping events in November.

The first Black Friday Deals event will run Nov. 12 to 15, the second Nov. 23-29, and Cyber Monday Deals will run Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

Walmart competitor Target will have an Early Black Friday Sale as well from Nov. 5 to 7 with weekly deals released thoughout the season, the “Today” show reported.

Black Friday is Nov. 27.

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