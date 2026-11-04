Man accused of assaulting worker at Turning Point USA booth at polling location in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. — A 70-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a person working at a Turning Point USA informational booth at a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Police said officers were called to Woodland Heights Elementary School, the Ward 5 polling location, just before 3 p.m. for a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who reported being assaulted by a man as he was leaving the polls.

“The victim advised that he was at the Turning Point USA informational booth when a man approached him to read a poem about rich people,” police said.

Police identified the suspect as Stephen Redic of Laconia. The victim said the two engaged in a debate before Redic became more agitated, allegedly raising his voice and yelling.

Redic then allegedly hit the victim with the back of his right hand across the right side of the victim’s face.

During the investigation, police located video evidence and several witnesses. An arrest warrant was issued, and Redic was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Redic is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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