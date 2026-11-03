Olivia Rodrigo announces first Christmas single

Olivia Rodrigo is jumping into the holiday spirit.

November is only a few days old, but that didn’t stop her from announcing her first-ever Christmas song.

“Take Me Home (4 Christmas) will drop on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

She shared the news on Instagram, showing the single’s artwork.

Not only will her fans get a new song, but she will also debut the music video featuring “The Gilded Age” actress Cynthia Nixon and “Saturday Night Live” personality Ben Marshall, Variety reported.

She’s also releasing 7-inch vinyl and cassette versions which were available for pre-order on Target’s website or in stores on Friday.

Billboard pointed out her Christmas release is the latest in what the publication called a packed year for the singer. She released her third studio album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” in June, and single “Drop Dead” from that album was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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