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‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey defrosts for holiday season

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mariah Carey
It's time! FILE PHOTO: Mariah Carey performs as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden at Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026, in New York City. Carey has declared the start of the holiday season. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Spooky season is officially over; now it is time for the Queen of Christmas to dominate.

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Mariah Carey declared that the holiday season is now here, posting at midnight on Nov. 1: “IT’S TIME!!!!”

Her social media post starts with the singer performing “Hermit,” a song she wrote in the 1990’s under the pen name Chick.

But when the clock strikes 12, she belts out “it’s time,” and the season switches on a dime and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is played for what will become many, many times over the next two months, Entertainment Weekly reported.

For the past several years, Carey has rung in the holiday season with a “defrosting” video, the “Today” show said. Previous ones featured appearances from Billy Eichner and her children, Morrocan and Monroe Cannon.

Some years, she transformed from a Morticia Addams into Mrs. Claus, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She won’t just be heard on the radio; she’s also taking the holidays on the road.

Carey is embarking on a Christmastime Tour which hits several international cities around the world:

  • Nov 17: São Paulo, Brazil (Nubank Parque)
  • Nov 21: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Farmasi Arena)
  • Nov 27: Birmingham, UK (Utilita Arena)
  • Nov 30: London, UK (The O2)
  • Dec 2: Manchester, UK (Co-op Live)
  • Dec 8: Valletta, Malta (Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre)
  • Dec 12: Abu Dhabi, UAE (Etihad Arena)

To add a bit of extra Christmas “spirit,” Carey has attached her name to several Mariah Carey Holiday Bars, which will be popping up around the country.

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