Disney raises prices again as company’s fiscal year begins

As the Walt Disney Company has done in the recent past, it has once again increased the costs for its parks.

The company announced the increase on Tuesday, which affects its top ticket price and annual passes.

The prices will vary depending on the day and which park a person visits.

Walt Disney World

A one-day pass to Animal Kingdom, the most economical park, remains at $119 a day, but for the most expensive day and park combination, meaning Christmas Day at Magic Kingdom, a single adult ticket will cost $229 in 2027. That is also the same price for New Year’s Eve. This year, those tickets cost $209. The 2027 price was expected to be $219, USA Today reported.

Click here for the pricing.

Annual Passes also increased depending on the tier.

Pixie Dust Pass, the lowest tier with blackout dates and for Florida residents, went up by $10. It does not allow entry on weekends, peak and holiday times.

Pirate Pass, also with blackout dates and only for Florida residents, went up by $40. It does not allow for entry during peak and holiday times.

Sorcerer Pass went up by $40 and is for Florida Residents and members of the Disney Vacation Club timeshare program. It also includes blackout dates. It does not allow for entry on select days during holiday periods.

Incredi-Pass, available to all guests, went up by $120. There are no blackout dates.

CNN reported that the skip-the-line service for select rides, called Single Pass, will also see a “moderate increase,” while the premium version that does not require individual ride reservations, called Lightning Lane Premiere Pass, will increase by up to $50 depending on demand.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass and parking will not go up, CNN reported.

Disneyland

Disneyland also raised some prices, but not all. USA Today, citing analysis from MickeyVisit.com, said that middle-tier prices rose by 3% to 4% or $5 to $10, depending on dates.

Magic Key, the Disneyland version of annual passes, stayed the same.

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