STOUGHTON, Mass. — An outside investigation substantiated some of the allegations made by Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara against Town Manager Thomas Calter.

McNamara was placed on leave in July after Calter accused her of harassment.

A separate independent investigation found no wrongdoing by McNamara and determined the allegations against her were baseless. McNamara was instructed to return to work on Monday, Nov. 23.

In a statement, the Stoughton Select Board said Calter has “not been instructed to return to duty,” although the board has not reached any final conclusions regarding the findings.

According to the report, two of the five allegations against Calter were substantiated, while a third was partially substantiated.

One of the substantiated allegations involved Calter releasing information to the public in an effort to damage McNamara’s reputation and interfere with a fair and impartial investigation.

The report also found that Calter made statements to McNamara’s subordinates, including “Donna is never coming back,” and that the next police chief would not be a woman.

Investigators determined that while Calter made those statements, the allegation that he intentionally influenced and compromised McNamara’s due process was unsubstantiated.

However, investigators found that Calter violated McNamara’s privacy under the Town of Stoughton’s Harassment/Sexual Harassment Policy.

“The Board is committed to ensuring that this matter is addressed in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner as the Select Board determines what actions, if any, are appropriate and in the best interests of the Town, its employees, and its residents. Because this is a personnel-related matter, the Board will continue to be mindful of its legal obligations regarding confidentiality, due process, and the rights of all individuals involved. As such, the Board may be limited in what it can publicly discuss while this matter is under review. The Select Board appreciates the patience and understanding of the Town’s residents, employees, and all others and the Select Board will endeavor to provide additional information as appropriate and as permitted by law as the legal process moves forward.” — Chair Stoughton Select Board, Debra Roberts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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