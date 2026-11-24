FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Legendary Irish rock band U2 announced Tuesday its new “Greatest Show on Earth” tour, which includes 15 North American stops and its first show at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium since 2017.

The tour kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 13, 2027, and brings U2 to Gillette Stadium on Sept. 14, 2027. Other scheduled stops include Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, among many others.

“U2’s 2027 return to a stadium setting promises an ambitious live experience marked by the signature innovation that has defined their live shows for five decades, with a performance spectacle embracing human connection and intimacy at a grand scale, featuring a set list drawn from across the band’s extraordinary catalog,” a news release from Live Nation stated.

When the North American leg of the tour concludes, U2 will travel to Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Europe for a slew of other shows.

Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show and other North American locations will first be available through U2’s subscriber presale beginning Monday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. Visa cardholders will then have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at U2.com.

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