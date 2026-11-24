Dunkin’ is bringing back Free Donut Fridays for the holiday season, giving rewards members three chances to score a free sweet treat.

Rewards members can get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase each Friday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11 at participating locations.

Dunkin' Donutcracker merch A dad hat, tote bag and keychain.

Dunkin’ is also launching a limited-edition Donutcracker merchandise collection.

The collection includes a Donutcracker tote for $50, a dad hat for $28, and an acrylic ornament for $18. The items will be available online beginning Nov. 27 at noon.

Customers will also be able to purchase holiday collectibles, including tumblers, ornaments, and mugs, at Dunkin’ locations nationwide beginning in early December.

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